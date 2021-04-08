TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after buying an additional 165,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 114,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.