Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 755% compared to the typical volume of 117 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,386 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLI stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.