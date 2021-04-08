Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TRZBF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TRZBF opened at $3.63 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

