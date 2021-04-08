Transat A.T.’s (TRZ) “Underperform Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their underperform market weight rating on shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) in a report published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upgraded Transat A.T. from a tender rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.55 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.