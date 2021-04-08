Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Transocean were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Transocean by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Transocean by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,194,174 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 734,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Transocean stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.