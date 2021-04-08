TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRU traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,122,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after acquiring an additional 946,822 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after acquiring an additional 375,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

