Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TMQ opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.