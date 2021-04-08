TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,375 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $360.97. 81,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.45. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.