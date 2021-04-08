TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,245.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,244.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,066.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,812.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.