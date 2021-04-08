TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,477 shares of company stock worth $38,615,664. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $8.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,414.56. 1,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,528. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,283.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,201.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $891.19 and a 52 week high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

