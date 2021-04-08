TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

INTC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.66. 453,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.