TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,010 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,010 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $501.02. 48,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.15 and a 200 day moving average of $476.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $239.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.