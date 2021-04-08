TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Lennar comprises about 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.36. 18,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $106.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

