TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.50. 55,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

