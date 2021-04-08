Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,844 shares of company stock worth $5,448,767. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Trinseo by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

