Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $180.76

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.76 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 183.20 ($2.39). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.39), with a volume of 4,148,834 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

