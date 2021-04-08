TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.