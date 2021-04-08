tru Independence LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,031,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

