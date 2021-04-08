tru Independence LLC Takes $65,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

