tru Independence LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

