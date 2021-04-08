Truist Financial Corp Acquires 11,278 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after buying an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

