Truist Financial Corp Acquires 21,109 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Syneos Health by 262.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $403,828.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,555.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Insiders have sold a total of 4,758,587 shares of company stock worth $353,153,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

