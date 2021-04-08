Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $306.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $306.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

