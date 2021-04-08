Truist Financial Corp Buys 29,896 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $104.99 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

