Truist Financial Corp Purchases 9,522 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gartner by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Gartner by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average is $157.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.