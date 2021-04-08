Truist Securities Upgrades Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to “Hold”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

