Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Trupanion worth $27,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,799.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,745,514. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

