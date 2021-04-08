Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.09. 16,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,949. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day moving average of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.