Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 9.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,606. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.