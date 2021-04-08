Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 183 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.93. 8,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

