Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 711 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.33. 193,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.22. The company has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.