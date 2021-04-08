Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100,132 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,176,000 after buying an additional 1,095,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

