Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $576.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.39 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $582.32 and its 200 day moving average is $578.26.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.