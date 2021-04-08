Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $233,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.