Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 83,571 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,571 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

