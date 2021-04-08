TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 240 Consensus PT from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 235 ($3.07).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TUI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36). Also, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI stock remained flat at $GBX 397.20 ($5.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 378.56. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

