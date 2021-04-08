Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Les Wood Acquires 1,521 Shares of Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Les Wood acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 47.95 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.52. The company has a market cap of £682.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86).

TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.43 ($0.42).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

