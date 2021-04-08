Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 109,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 631,724 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

