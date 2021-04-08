Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPB. Cowen boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $962.15 million, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.