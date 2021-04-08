Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,740 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,243% compared to the typical daily volume of 204 put options.

TRQ opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

