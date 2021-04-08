TurtleCoin Trading 213.5% Higher This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 213.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $59.47 million and $7.75 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000123 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,420,778,434 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

