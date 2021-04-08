Tutti Frutti (TFF) Trading 24.5% Lower This Week

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $255,660.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00639124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083958 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,773,076 coins and its circulating supply is 77,472,428 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token.

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

