Tyler B. Dempsey Sells 10,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RPAY stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 684.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 610,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

