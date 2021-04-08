U Network Price Reaches $0.0015 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

