U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton Sells 500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

USCR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

