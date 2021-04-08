U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $8.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $890.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

