Uber Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

UBER opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,256 shares of company stock valued at $20,131,966. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.