UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $131,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after buying an additional 605,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBRE Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,964,000 after purchasing an additional 422,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

