UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 817,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $104,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $113.42 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

