UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of ANSYS worth $131,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,157 shares of company stock worth $4,873,228. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

ANSS stock opened at $355.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.21 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

